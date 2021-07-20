Davidson County 13-year-old builds, donates Blessing Box to help others in need

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Davidson County girl is tackling childhood hunger in her community.

Tori Robinson and her family recently built and donated a Blessing Box to North Davidson Middle School.

It’s a discreet way for Robinson to make sure her classmates have a little extra.

“A Blessing Box is where people who are in need or need food come to the Blessing Box anonymously and they can get however much food they need, but it does say leave what you can,” Robinson said.

The Blessing Box is the latest example of the work the eighth grader has been doing to make sure children have enough to eat.

Before the pandemic, she had a lemonade stand called Tori’s Lemon-AIDE.

Robinson would use the profits from the lemonade stand to purchase food to donate.

Although she had to put the stand on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic, she didn’t stop her community service.

She donated food to area Blessing Boxes and Greater Things Outreach Center in Lexington.

Over the years, she’s donated about 7,000 pounds of food to various organizations.

Robinson holds the pageant title of Jr. Miss Cosmos International.

She’s using her voice to bring more awareness to kids who don’t have enough to eat.

“I would like to grow my platform larger and put my own lemonade in stores and put them across the United States, and whenever somebody buys the lemonade, I would like the proceeds to go to community outreach [centers] in that town,” she said.