ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — After taking working up the courage to address their trauma, the last thing Jesi Lopez wants her clients to feel is unheard.

Lopez, a bilingual advocate case manager at the Randolph County Family Crisis Center, is helping to eliminate a language barrier and encourage more Spanish-speaking domestic violence and sexual assault victims to reach out for help.

“I’ve had clients where they thought that they would never be able to get help because they didn’t think that places like this existed, and they specifically didn’t think that somebody would be able to talk to them in the language that they can understand,” she said.

Lopez is reaching out to the Hispanic community in hopes that it will be less intimidating accessing crisis intervention services such as safety planning and therapy.

She has reached out to local Hispanic organizations to provide information, and she posts information in English and Spanish as a step toward creating a dialogue.

“As long as we let them know that we are here, then I feel like it gets them in the right mind of ‘well, maybe I can leave or maybe this isn’t the life that I need,’” Lopez said.

Lopez eventually wants to start a Spanish-speaking support group. In the meantime, her outreach is already making an impact.

Lopez says since she started at the crisis center in Oct. 2021, she has had more than 222 clients and provided 366 services to them.

She says 19% of the clients she has helped have been Spanish-speaking clients.

“I love when I see that look of relief on somebody’s face,” she said.

If you or someone you know needs support, call the Randolph County Family Crisis Center 24-hour crisis line at (336) 629-4159.

You can also reach the center during its 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. office hours at (336) 626-5040.