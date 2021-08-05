23-year-old buys Randleman furniture store, puts her own creative spin on it

RANDLEMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — Families have shopped for furniture at 110 S. Main St. in Randleman for years.

Now a new owner is building a relationship with customers.

Kathryn Jones, 23, is the owner of Farmhouse Furniture Shop.

“To be able to continue on that and just add to what this store originally was is really exciting,” she said.

Jones didn’t expect to start a business during the pandemic.

“Before this, I was an artist for Quaintance-Weaver Restaurants and Hotels [in] downtown Greensboro for about four years, and I loved it. I loved it so much and to switch from that, from something that I truly loved, to making the jump to opening a furniture store, which is in a whole different direction, is not usually what people would think; however, it’s been fun turning it into more of a creative rather than just furniture,” Jones said.

Jones uses her artistic and creative talent to make rooms shine with style and personality.

The furniture industry is overcoming its share of challenges with labor and supply shortages; however, Jones sees those challenges as opportunities.

“You really just have to put in the effort and look to see how you can get around these hurdles,” she said.

She hopes providing quality one-on-one service will keep loyal customers and new ones walking through the doors.

“They’re just trying to get a piece of furniture, but when reality is, there’s so much more we can do to it to make it really comfortable and exactly what people are gonna enjoy in their homes, make the space more comfortable when they get there, and that’s what I hope I can add to that.”