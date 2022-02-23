Watch the FOX8 Black History Month Mind, Body and Soul special

(WGHP) — FOX8 is honoring Black history in the Piedmont with the Mind, Body and Soul special.

From the Greensboro sit-ins at the Woolworth’s lunch counter 62 years ago all the way up to how local leaders are inspiring the next generation of Black trailblazers, our area is rich in Black history.

In the Mind, Body and Soul special, you’ll see how Black leaders in the Piedmont are innovating in areas as diverse as medicine and dance.

FOX8’s Natalie Wilson and Neill McNeill host and take viewers through decades of local Black history.