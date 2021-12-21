FOX8 Special Presentation

Skip to content
WGHP FOX8
Greensboro
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Piedmont Triad News
North Carolina News
Washington DC Bureau
Entertainment
Offbeat
Money Matters
In Black and White
Buckley Report
Project 2021
Newsmakers
On Your Side
Border Report
Destination Vacation
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Amazon Web Services begins to recover after outage
Top Stories
Could new DNA tech crack the JonBenet Ramsey case?
Video
‘Rest easy hero’: Officer killed in crash involving tractor-trailer on I-85 in northeast Charlotte
Live
5 people displaced, dog killed in early morning apartment fire in Greensboro
Video
AAA predicts roadways to be more congested this year; what to know before you travel
Video
COVID-19
How to get vaccinated
Booster shots
COVID-19 vaccine cards
Community spread by county
Top Stories
More cities instituting tough new vaccine mandates
Video
Top Stories
'The risk isn't worth the reward': how police, prosecutors are handling fake vaccine cards
Top Stories
Nearly $100 billion stolen in pandemic relief funds, Secret Service says
Dip in cases hints South Africa’s omicron peak may have passed
‘Happening again’: Triad health officials address possible increase in hospitalizations as COVID variant spreads
Video
How long should I quarantine if I’m exposed to COVID-19? It depends
Video
Weather
Daily Forecast
FOX8 Interactive Radar
Closings and Delays
Watches and Warnings
FOX8 Hurricane Tracker
Van’s Weather Kids
Van’s Weather School
Good News!
Roy’s Folks
Good for Her!
What’s Right with Our Schools
Zoo Filez
Educator of the Week
Top Stories
Asheboro man, wife left speechless after $1 million win; ‘a true blessing’
Top Stories
Dog saves family from carbon monoxide poisoning
Video
Top Stories
3 North Carolina cities scored perfect marks in LGBTQ equity, inclusion this year
Cash Elementary in Kernersville is showcasing student talent with a virtual Christmas play
Video
Mary Cavey is our Educator of the Week!
Video
Waitresses at diner receive generous $1,400 tip
Video
Sports
High School Football Scoreboard
Friday Football Frenzy
Carolina Panthers
ACC Football
ACC Basketball
NCAA Basketball
Dirty Air: FOX8’s NASCAR podcast
China 2022
Super Bowl
Daytona 500
Indy 500
Wyndham Championship
Masters Tournament
Top Stories
Wake Forest-Boston College basketball game canceled due to COVID-19
Video
Top Stories
UNCG hires Conference USA official as new athletic director
Video
NHL shuts down seventh team, stops all cross-border games over COVID
Panthers fall to the Bills 31-14 after kicker injured during in pregame warmups
Video
NFL reduces testing for asymptomatic vaccinated players
Podcasts
FOX8 Digital Exclusives
57 Shots in 90 Seconds
A Country Store Killing
Caitlin Can’t Remember
Deadly Secrets: Lawson Family Murder
Hauntings in the Piedmont
Murder in Pilot Mountain
Seduced by Satan
The Day Helen Disappeared
What Happened to Baby Doe
Who Killed Grandma Nancy?
Who Killed Jennifer Short?
Who Killed Officer Martin?
Community
List of Triad Christmas events
How to register to vote
Community Calendar
Jobs
Your Local Election HQ
Pet of the Week
Triad Gas Prices
Traffic
Lottery Results
Recipes
FOX8 Foodie
Forever Family
Small Business Spotlight
Project Pet
Community Foundation
Made in NC
Mommy Matters
Successful Aging
House Call
BestReviews
Horoscopes
Top Stories
CODA Connections Inc. is bringing holiday cheer, a sense of community to Deaf families in the Piedmont Triad
Video
Novant Health’s pet therapy volunteers put people at ease while getting vaccinated
Video
Big love can come in small packages; just ask Chico!
Video
‘My dream is to have a mom’; goofy, loyal Ava seeks her Forever Family
Video
Watch
On Air
Live Events
Video Center
TV Schedule
Antenna TV Schedule
About
FOX8 News Team
Contact Us
Regional News Partners
Contests
MyFOX8 Mobile App
Email Newsletters
How to rescan your TV
Work for Us
Advertise with Us
Contact: FOX Network
Contact: Closed Captioning Concerns
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
FOX8 Special Presentation
Watch the FOX8 special presentation ‘Veterans Voices: Heroes Among Us’
Video
Watch the FOX8 special presentation: 9/11 Remembered 20 Years Later
Video
Watch the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy Kickoff Show
Video
Check out the FOX8 Coca-Cola 600 Special ‘Tribute and Tradition’
Video
Watch FOX8’s Remarkable Women special presentation
Video
More FOX8 Special Presentation Headlines
Watch FOX8’s Black History Month special presentation: ‘Honoring Black History’
Video
Watch FOX8’s Countdown to the Daytona 500 special
Video
Watch FOX8’s ‘In Black and White’ Special Presentation
Video
Watch the FOX8 COVID Crisis Special Presentation
Video
Latest video
Could new DNA tech crack the JonBenet Ramsey case?
Video
'Rest easy hero': Officer killed crash involving tractor-trailer on I-85 in northeast Charlotte
Video
House fire displaces family of 5 in Greensboro
Video
AAA predicts roadways to be more congested this year; what to know before you travel
Video
CODA Connections Inc. is serving the Deaf community
Video
More News
Must-See Stories
Novant Health’s pet therapy volunteers put people at ease while getting vaccinated
Video
‘Rest easy hero’: Officer killed in crash involving tractor-trailer on I-85 in northeast Charlotte
Live
‘It’s frightening’: Winston Salem man witnessed his grandson get hurt in hit-and-run on Teague Road
Video
‘Home Alone’ actor faces charges for allegedly trying to strangle girlfriend
AAA predicts roadways to be more congested this year; what to know before you travel
Video
CODA Connections Inc. is bringing holiday cheer, a sense of community to Deaf families in the Piedmont Triad
Video
MOST POPULAR
Man attempted to report girlfriend missing after she died from overdose in woods, Rockingham County deputies say
Prices reach thousands in estate auction of Betty Lynn, ‘Andy Griffith Show’ actress who played Thelma Lou
Video
2 in hospital after overnight Greensboro shootings
Video
North Carolina man who spent over 24 years in prison receives full pardon from Gov. Cooper
Shooting outside Four Seasons Town Centre in Greensboro sparks search for suspect
Video
3 North Carolina cities scored perfect marks in LGBTQ equity, inclusion this year
5 people displaced, dog killed in early morning apartment fire in Greensboro
Video
‘It’s frightening’: Winston Salem man witnessed his grandson get hurt in hit-and-run on Teague Road
Video
‘Rest easy hero’: Officer killed in crash involving tractor-trailer on I-85 in northeast Charlotte
Live
Funeral planned for 15-year-old shot, killed in Winston-Salem
Video