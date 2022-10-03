The FOX8/Old Dominion Triad Holiday Concerts and Food Drive will be back and in-person for 2022.

For more than three decades, the Triad holiday concerts and food drive have helped to stock food pantry shelves in the Piedmont Triad.

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, FOX8 and Old Dominion Freight Line are pleased to announce the return of the in-person symphony concerts, featuring the Greensboro and Winston-Salem symphonies, for 2022.

The pandemic forced us to reimagine the concerts, and, for the past two years, FOX8 and Old Dominion have hosted a 13-hour telethon, followed by a televised holiday concert special featuring local musicians. These telethons have generated hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations from generous viewers and corporate partners. In 2021, money donated, combined with actual food donations, broke the one-million-can barrier, an all-time best for the 35-year campaign.

That’s why we’re bringing back the in-person concerts as well as the 13-hour telethon and televised holiday concert special.

“The goal this year is to get back to the tradition of the in-person concerts, while building on the success of the pandemic model. We are very excited about the potential of all this year’s events, and the impact they will have on our community,” said FOX8 WGHP Vice President and General Manager Jim Himes.

2022 Holiday Concerts

As always, admission to the in-person symphony concerts will be free of charge with a canned food donation, while attendees are encouraged to bring a minimum of five cans per person.

All of the food and money donated goes directly to the Salvation Army to support their mission to feed those most in need in our community

Please join us for one of the three in-person holiday concerts here in the Piedmont Triad.

Burlington

Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

Williams High School

1307 S Church St.

Burlington, NC

Greensboro

Friday, Dec. 16, 2022

Greensboro Coliseum

1921 W Gate City Boulevard

Greensboro, NC

Winston-Salem

Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

2825 University Parkway

Winston-Salem, NC

Telethon and Holiday Concert Special

On Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, we will host a 13-hour telethon and air a new holiday concert special.

More details on how to send in donations during the telethon will be released at a later date.