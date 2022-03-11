Get to know some of the Piedmont Triad’s Remarkable Women

This is a special time of year at FOX8.

We launch our Remarkable Women series during Women’s History Month. Before March, we invite people in the community to nominate the remarkable women in their lives for recognition.

The judging team has since narrowed the nominations to four finalists with one earning the title of Remarkable Woman of the Piedmont Triad—but that will be revealed later.

Without spoiling too much, we are featuring an outstanding group of women.

They come from diverse backgrounds and have a vast amount of life experience between them.

Their stories include healing from trauma to help others, touching lives through decades of healthcare experience and uplifting others through ministry and the power of prayer.

I am amazed by their resilience and willingness to see a need and find a way to meet it—even if that means using their own resources.

Along with sharing the finalists’ stories, it’s nice to read the essays from the people who nominated them.

I’m not sure if the finalists truly know the weight of their impact in the community, but it’s particularly special when someone is so moved by your efforts that they want to see you publicly applauded.

These women, and the others we feature throughout the year in our “Good For Her” series, are certainly deserving of recognition.

Sharing their stories has been inspiring and fulfilling for me as a broadcaster and as a woman.

We should all be encouraged knowing there is no shortage of accomplished women in the Piedmont Triad.

When they thrive, the community benefits.

– Natalie Wilson, anchor/reporter

Check out our Remarkable Women page to see all finalists as they are revealed.