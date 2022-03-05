Are you waiting for the buzzer?

NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 11: The Duke Blue Devils hold up the trophy after defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 75-69 in the championship game of the 2017 Men’s ACC Basketball Tournament at the Barclays Center on March 11, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

“It’s the most wonderful time of the year”—if you’re a college basketball fan like me.

March Madness is here, and so is the ACC Tournament. This year it’s being held in Brooklyn, New York. Next year, it returns to the place where many believe it should always be: the Greensboro Coliseum.

Some of my favorite childhood memories involve the ACC Tourney. Growing up in Northern Virginia, I was a huge ACC basketball fan. I loved the Maryland teams of the early 1970s, especially the 1974 team. The Terps played in what many consider one of the greatest games of all time: the 1974 ACC Championship game at the Greensboro Coliseum.

I remember watching NC State beat Maryland 103-100 in overtime to clinch the NCAA berth. Maryland, ranked #4 in the country, went home because back then only one team from a conference could go to the Big Dance. The rules were changed and the field expanded mainly because of that game.

This year’s tournament has Duke heading in as the top seed, but they will have some tough competition from teams like Miami, Notre Dame, North Carolina and Wake Forest.

To get you ready for the action in Brooklyn, check out our Fox8 ACC Tournament Special Monday night at 7:30 p.m.

– Danny Harnden, sports and weekend anchor