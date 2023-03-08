FOX8 Gives Back

Community Baby Shower
Help us collect essential baby supplies for new moms. Since the first FOX8 Community Baby Shower, tens of thousands of baby items have been distributed to help ease the financial burden for thousands of women.
FOX8/Old Dominion Triad Holiday Concerts
The Triad holiday concerts and food drive has helped to stock food pantry shelves in the Piedmont Triad for more than three decades.
Gifts for Kids
For more than 30 years, FOX8 Gifts for Kids has collected gifts for children with help from The Salvation Armies of the Piedmont Triad.
Give a Kid a Coat
You can help to make sure that children across the Piedmont Triad are bundled up and warm throughout the cold winter months.
Remarkable Women
Join FOX8 in recognizing the great contributions women have made to our nation and local communities.
Salute to Veterans
It is our privilege to honor the men and women of our armed services with the FOX8 Salute to Veterans.
Senior Sendoff
Want to shoutout a soon-to-be grad? In the weeks leading up to graduation, we recognize high school graduates from all across North Carolina’s Piedmont Triad.
Stuff the Bus
Kids in the Piedmont Triad need your help! As children start getting ready for the new school year, we want to make sure they have all the supplies they need to focus on their education.