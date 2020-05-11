FOX8 Finding Hope: Pastor Tommy Thompson FOX8 Finding Hope by: FOX8 Digital Desk Posted: May 11, 2020 / 07:32 AM EDT / Updated: May 11, 2020 / 07:32 AM EDT ARCHDALE, N.C. — Spiritual leaders around the Piedmont Triad are offering up hopeful messages during this coronavirus pandemic. Hear Pastor Tommy Thompson in today’s FOX8 Finding Hope. Pastor Thompson is with Archdale Family Church of the Nazarene. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction Must-See Stories Visitors crowd into Smoky Mountains park, ignore barricades on reopening day Video Viral video sensation ‘double rainbow guy’ dies at 57 Video Man faces murder charge after person killed in Wilkes County Video Black bear left mark on Outer Banks after swimming from the mainland, NPS says High Point pastor returns to pulpit after battle with coronavirus Video Jerry Stiller, comedian and ‘Seinfeld’ actor, dies at 92 Video More Must-See Stories