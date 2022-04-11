The 6th annual FOX8 Community Baby Shower kicked off on Monday morning!

Every parent wants to provide for their child, and now more than ever, new moms and babies could use a hand. That’s why FOX8 is teaming up with A Cleaner World and the Salvation Army to collect essential baby supplies. Everything from toys to clothes is greatly appreciated, but these families are especially in need of formula and disposable diapers.

Simply drop off baby items at any A Cleaner World location throughout the Triad now through Mother’s Day, May 8, and Salvation Army will make sure everything gets to a family that needs it.

Since the first FOX8 Community Baby Shower, tens of thousands of baby items have been distributed to new mothers, helping to ease the financial burden for thousands of at-risk women in our community.