Wyatt is looking for a Forever Family

Wyatt is an amazing, 3-year-old boy.

"We named him Wyatt because Wyatt means warrior," said child advocate Holly Mullins. "He has always pulled through whenever we were concerned that he would not. Just a true, tiny precious soul."

Mullins says they're looking for a family that can spend time with him, hold him and visit him.

He won't be able to go home and live with a typical family and will keep Medicaid his entire life.

That said, no medical experience is necessary.

"Someone other than the staff that is there to see him grow, and smile, and laugh at colors, and just enjoy the life that he does have," Mullins said.