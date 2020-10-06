‘Wonderful just the way she is’: Samorra is looking for her Forever Family

Samorra is looking for her Forever Family.

“I will be really happy if I went to a forever home because I will be responsible, do what I’m supposed to do and thank God, get on my knees and pray and go to church and praise the Lord every single day,” she said.

Aundra Spencer, a child advocate, says Samorra is pleasant, nice and helpful.

“I want to make homeless people happy. I want them to feel like they are home,” Samorra said. “I just don’t like homeless people on the street. It makes me sad.”

“I would like to see Samorra in a two-parent home where there is room for her to be Samorra,” Spencer said. “I think she is wonderful just the way she is.”

You can learn more about adopting at www.foreverfamily.org.