‘Wonderful girl’: Riley is looking for her Forever Family

Forever Family

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Riley is looking for her forever family.

She likes to draw and play basketball and would like to take a vacation on an island.

“Riley she is a wonderful girl. She loves being outside. She loves other kids. She loves to play,” said Peter, a child advocate.

She’s also very creative and likes to make bracelets.

“She is just a very active girl that truly loves the joy of the day,” Peter said.”I am hoping that Riley finds a home that is loving.”

You can learn more about adopting at www.foreverfamily.org.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter