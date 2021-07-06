‘Wonderful girl’: Riley is looking for her Forever Family

Riley is looking for her forever family.

She likes to draw and play basketball and would like to take a vacation on an island.

“Riley she is a wonderful girl. She loves being outside. She loves other kids. She loves to play,” said Peter, a child advocate.

She’s also very creative and likes to make bracelets.

“She is just a very active girl that truly loves the joy of the day,” Peter said.”I am hoping that Riley finds a home that is loving.”

You can learn more about adopting at www.foreverfamily.org.