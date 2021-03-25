William has bold dreams for his future. A forever family could help make them real.

There’s a good head on William’s shoulders.

“I really got into drawing about four years ago,” he said. “I saw this old Chevrolet Impala, and I was like, ‘Maybe I can draw it,’ and since been drawing cars and then like graphic design. I used to take all my control remote cars apart and to put them back together.’

William says he’s thinking about studying math, tattooing and engineering.

“William is special because he is so informed about his future, his care,” Child Advocate Krystal Bell said. “I have never had a youth so involved in his day-to-day.”

Yet he says he’s “just your typical 14 years old.”

“They will say I love skateboarding,” he said. “I am outgoing. I am smart. I am passionate about what I do.”

Now, William needs a family of his own to help make that bright future become a reality.