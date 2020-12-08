‘Will bring love and compassion’: Zachary is looking for his Forever Family

Zachary is looking for his Forever Family.
Dontallis Render, a child advocate, says Zack is outgoing and likes sports.
“I am caring. I am very…honest. I am…a critical thinker. I think about 35 different options. and I think of another 35 more on top of that,” Zack said.
Render says he is also creative and writes music.
“Most of the time…I read books. That is something I really enjoy doing,” Zack said.
He has aspirations of joining the military or becoming an artist.
Render said Zack and his brother Daniel have been through a lot together and need each other.
“At 16, 17, we have seen a little bit more of the world than the average kid, so we kind of have a baseline understanding. But having someone older than us to kind of redirect us to the right direction, I feel a lot of kids need that,” Zack said.
“They will bring love and compassion,” Render said.
You can learn more about adopting at www.foreverfamily.org.
