‘Will bring love and compassion’: Zachary is looking for his Forever Family

Zachary is looking for his Forever Family.

Dontallis Render, a child advocate, says Zack is outgoing and likes sports.

“I am caring. I am very…honest. I am…a critical thinker. I think about 35 different options. and I think of another 35 more on top of that,” Zack said.

Render says he is also creative and writes music.

“Most of the time…I read books. That is something I really enjoy doing,” Zack said.

He has aspirations of joining the military or becoming an artist.

Render said Zack and his brother Daniel have been through a lot together and need each other.

“At 16, 17, we have seen a little bit more of the world than the average kid, so we kind of have a baseline understanding. But having someone older than us to kind of redirect us to the right direction, I feel a lot of kids need that,” Zack said.

“They will bring love and compassion,” Render said.

You can learn more about adopting at www.foreverfamily.org.