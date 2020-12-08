‘Will bring love and compassion’: Zachary is looking for his Forever Family

Forever Family

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Zachary is looking for his Forever Family.

Dontallis Render, a child advocate, says Zack is outgoing and likes sports.

“I am caring. I am very…honest. I am…a critical thinker. I think about 35 different options. and I think of another 35 more on top of that,” Zack said.

Render says he is also creative and writes music.

“Most of the time…I read books. That is something I really enjoy doing,” Zack said.

He has aspirations of joining the military or becoming an artist.

Render said Zack and his brother Daniel have been through a lot together and need each other.

“At 16, 17, we have seen a little bit more of the world than the average kid, so we kind of have a baseline understanding. But having someone older than us to kind of redirect us to the right direction, I feel a lot of kids need that,” Zack said.

“They will bring love and compassion,” Render said.

You can learn more about adopting at www.foreverfamily.org.

Latest headlines from FOX8

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter