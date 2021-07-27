When he’s not looking to the stars, Zaiden is looking for solid ground back here on Earth with a Forever Family

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Zaiden loves stargazing, but his eyes aren’t always turned to the skies. Closer to Earth, he’s focused on finding his forever family.

A wonderful, talented kid with big dreams, Zaiden loves science. He wants to swim, and become a basketball player.

Lashaun Benjamin, Zaiden’s child advocate, says that Zaiden never gives up.

“Once he does warm up to you, he is very talkative, very affectionate, loves making jokes. He just enjoys doing a lot of family things. He likes watching TV and cuddling on the couch. He loves to do those intimate moments where he can just be a kid and be understood. My dream for Zaiden is to have a family that has patience, love, and compassion for children and just wants to be there for him,” Benjamin says. “He will be a perfect fit for any family. He will bring the extra love.”

“A Forever Family is when you are in a family that wants you to be there for the rest of your life,” he says.

If you threw in a pet lizard as well, Zaiden would probably be set.

You can learn more about adopting by contacting Forever Family in partnership with Seven Homes Family Foster Care.