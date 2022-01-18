Vivianna loves reading and gymnastics, and she’d love to be a part of your family

(WGHP) — Vivianna loves school and learning.

The third-grader tells us she’s “obsessed with reading” and she’s making her way through a book called “Storytale Endings.”

“Vivianna is what I like to call a colorful child,” said Laquita Barnes, her child advocate. “She tells stories; she has an active imagination.”

She says she’s friends with almost everyone in her class, and she hopes to one day be a gymnast.

“I want to be a gymnast because at a different place, a cottage, I was doing gymnastics,” Vivianna said. “There were older kids doing gymnastics at their cottage, and their cottage manager would come over to my cottage and pick me up to go to gymnastics every single day.”

She says she loved jumping on the trampoline and doing front flips into the pool.

“When I have a Forever Family, I want them to watch me do gymnastics,” Vivianna said.