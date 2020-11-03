To Stafani, finding a Forever Family means finding ‘one home instead of being all over the place’

A big bright smile, a great attitude and only 13 years old.

Stafani has big plans for her life, and they include finding her forever family

She’s fun and joyful, and she’s determined to go far.

“I like to go outside with my siblings and like kicking soccer balls, playing football,” Stafani said. “My favorite subject is social studies because I like learning about history and stuff, water cycle. I am reading a book called ‘A Long Walk to Water.'”

She says, to her, a forever family means “when you just stay in one home instead of being all over the place.”

