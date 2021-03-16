‘The sweetest little thing ever’: Kaleb is looking for his Forever Family

Kaleb is looking for his Forever Family.

Andrea Forsythe, a chid advocate, says he is a really sweet boy who would bring a lot of life to a family.

Kaleb is 8 years old and likes to play soccer.

“He is very helpful. The sweetest little thing ever,” Forsythe said.

Kaleb also likes art and is good at math.

“He really does need support from any loving individual. He has so much to give,” Forsythe said. “If he is granted that Forever Family, I think he would just be happy and successful.”

You can learn more about adopting at www.foreverfamily.org.