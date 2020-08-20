Tazavion dreams of going to NC State, becoming a pro-athlete and finding his Forever Family

Tazavion is looking for his Forever Family.

“Tazavion is a kid who has been resilient to a lot of challenges,” said Child Advocate Dusty. “He has a sense of humor. You don’t necessarily get to see it right away. He has a big heart.”

Tazavion dreams of one day being a professional athlete.

“My school is going good and my favorite subject is math and science,” Tazavion said. “I would like to go to college to N.C. State.”

If you or someone you know is interested in adoption, please contact foreverfamily.org.