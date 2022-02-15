‘Sweet, energetic’ Lailah is looking for her Forever Family

(WGHP) — Lailah is looking for her Forever Family.

She’s in second grade and likes to play on the swings during recess.

“She likes all things girly,” said Courtney Mcintyre, a child advocate. “She likes dressing up as a princess. She is into…arts and crafts. She is very good with crayons and sideboard chalk, and she is just a sweet, energetic child.”

Lailah likes snowy days because she can build a snowman.

“She loves helping out her foster mom do things around the house,” Mcintyre said. “My dream for Lailah is to have a Forever Family that she can grow up in and that would love her unconditionally. She deserves that. She has spent most of her life in foster care, and she deserves to know what a family brings.”

You can learn more about adopting by contacting Forever Family in partnership with Seven Homes Family Foster Care.