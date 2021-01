He’s an adorable toddler who will continue to add love to any family.

Don’kary is smart, resilient and playful.

“He is very affectionate,” said Sandra, his foster mom. “He gets up in the morning, he will say ‘Mommy, hug me. Hug me, mommy.’ “

Don’kary just needs to find a family to call his own, who can enjoy his sweet smiles and celebrate his milestones with him forever.