(WGHP) — Siah is looking for his Forever Family.

“He is a boy’s boy. He likes to run outside, and he likes sports. He is currently doing judo,” said Cassidy, a child advocate.

Siah says he wants to be a police officer when he grows up so he can fight crime.

He has two older sisters, Amina and Camora.

“Ideally, I would like to see them together, but Siah could stay on his own, seeing his sisters a couple of times a month…he is good at doing his own thing. So if anybody can thrive and survive on their own, it would be Siah,” Cassidy said.

You can learn more about adopting by contacting Forever Family in partnership with Seven Homes Family Foster Care.