‘She loves to be nurtured’: Dakota hopes to find a Forever Family with her brother

Dakota is looking for her Forever Family.

“She loves to have attention. She loves to be nurtured,” said Ashley McKinley with Seven Homes. “She also has this very imaginative little girl in her that believes in fantasy and princesses.”

Dakota says her favorite pet is a “kitty cat.”

“Dakota really enjoys school,” McKinley said. “She loves swimming and she loves going to church activities.”

She has been with her brother Hunter her entire life, and McKinley hopes the two can be adopted together.

“My favorite thing about Hunter is that he always plays with me,” Dakota said. “I am hoping for a Forever Family with my brother!” Dakota said.

You can learn more about adopting at www.foreverfamily.org.

