‘She is very loving’: Adrianna is looking for her Forever Family

Forever Family

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Adrianna is looking for her Forever Family.

“She is very loving, and she is very caring,” said Deborah Sola, her foster mom.

Adrianna would like to be a veterinarian and visit Italy one day.

“She is very outgoing. She speaks her mind,” her sister Maddison said.

“They have a very very good bond. They have a lot of friends…and they all get together, and they treat each other as friends,” Sola said.

Adrianna and Maddison are looking for a family that will adopt them together.

You can learn more about adopting at www.foreverfamily.org.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter