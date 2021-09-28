‘She is very loving’: Adrianna is looking for Forever Family

(WGHP) — Adrianna is looking for Forever Family.

“She is very loving. She is always smiling. Very happy,” Nicole Glover, a child advocate.

“My friends and I…like to go skating, bowling and swimming. My favorite subject in school is Interior designing,” Adrianna said.

Glover said Adrianna is very gifted at doing hair and makeup and is working part-time at a salon.

When she grows up, Adrianna wants to be a chef or cosmetologist.

“She is very family-oriented. It is very important to her to stay in contact with her older siblings,” Glover said.

“Things that make me happy are to see other people happy,” Adrianna said.

“My dream for her is to be adopted. If she had that family unit, she would just adore them,” Glover said.