‘She is very helpful’: Chloe and her twin siblings are looking for a Forever Family

Chloe is looking for her Forever Family.

She is 8 years old, in second grade and enjoys math, reading and science.

“She is very helpful, and Chloe had to grow up fast,” said Desiree Forsythe, guardian ad litem.

Chloe has two siblings she likes to play with.

“My brother Christopher and my sister Christina. They are twins, and they are nice,” Chloe said.

“For so long, even before they came into care, Chloe, at a very, very young age, was taking care of them,” Forsythe said. “My dream for Chloe is that she gets adopted in a loving, caring environment. It is absolutely important that the children are adopted together.”

Chloe says she wants to be a police officer when she grows up.

“And I know that she will grow into a beautiful, beautiful citizen,” Forsythe said.

You can learn more about adopting at www.foreverfamily.org.