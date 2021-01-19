‘She is very genuine’: Eliana is looking for her Forever Family

Eliana is looking for her Forever Family.

She likes to dance, sing and play sports.

“She is very genuine, and she always lets you know when she is sad, when she is stressed, what makes her happy,” said Maria Salgado, a child advocate.

“When you catch me in a good mood, you will find me singing. The reason I sing is because it just boosts me up. It just fills my whole personality like my smile. People like me because of my smile,” Eliana said.

Salgado says Eliana is very clever and intelligent and hopes she can find a loving and nurturing family.

Eliana wants to become a social worker or a therapist.

“One thing I would like in a family is that they are very active, they like to keep their children active and very outgoing,” Eliana said.

You can learn more about adopting at www.foreverfamily.org.