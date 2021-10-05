‘She is going to bring a lot of love to a family’: Diana is looking for a Forever Family

Diana is looking for her Forever Family.

She is 13, in the seventh grade and loves to draw.

“I like to give all kinds of pictures that I draw to other people…I want to be a veterinarian when I grow up,” Diana said.

“She is very friendly. She is very self-spoken. She is a go-getter,” said Ken Maxwell with the Seven Homes Family foster care program.

Diana also enjoys playing sports like soccer, basketball and football.

“She is going to bring a lot of love to a family. She can bring a lot of joy to a family…she is going to bring serenity wherever she goes,” Maxwell said.

“A Forever Family for me is like a mother and a father, having some siblings and maybe a pet,” Diana said.

“I think any family would love to have her in their home,” Maxwell said.

“I would love to have a little brother and a little sister. I can help them with their school work, and I can teach them how to draw,” Diana said.

You can learn more about adopting at www.foreverfamily.org.

