‘She is an amazing child’: Nicole is looking for her Forever Family

Nicole is looking for her Forever Family.

“People will say I am very compassionate. I am a listener and a good talker,” Nicole said. “Right now, I write music, poetry and do art. But when I am older, I was thinking of maybe I want to start…an art center for kids who are victims of abuse.”

Amber Richards, a child advocate, said Nicole is resilient and very outgoing.

“I want to go to a lot of places, and I want to experience a lot of things. Even if I am scared, I overcome that and do it,” Nicole said.

“My dream for Nicole is to have a long-term family that would commit to her,” Richards said. “She is an amazing child and deserves a forever home.”

You can learn more about adopting at www.foreverfamily.org.