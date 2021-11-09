‘She is an amazing child’: Nicole is looking for her Forever Family

Forever Family

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Nicole is looking for her Forever Family.

“People will say I am very compassionate. I am a listener and a good talker,” Nicole said. “Right now, I write music, poetry and do art. But when I am older, I was thinking of maybe I want to start…an art center for kids who are victims of abuse.”

Amber Richards, a child advocate, said Nicole is resilient and very outgoing.

“I want to go to a lot of places, and I want to experience a lot of things. Even if I am scared, I overcome that and do it,” Nicole said.

“My dream for Nicole is to have a long-term family that would commit to her,” Richards said. “She is an amazing child and deserves a forever home.”

You can learn more about adopting at www.foreverfamily.org.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter