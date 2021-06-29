‘Phenomenal young man’: Hayden is looking for his Forever Family

Hayden is looking for his forever family.

He 16 years old, very talkative and compassionate.

“People like to say listen with your heart. I like to say listen with both your heart, mind, body and soul,” he said.

“He is very polite. He is very considerate. He loves to make you laugh. He loves being in the kitchen helping out with that,” said Amanda Hartman, a child advocate.

Hayden says when he goes to college, he wants to work in mechanical engineering.

“I feel like if I can help improve our communication, we would have better technology and things that we can do with each other,” he said.

He also likes to rap, and his rap name is GC3, which stands for great cause three times over.

“Today, I am hoping for somebody that will care about me and get to know me a little more. To know that I am here, I am alive, I am ready to be adopted to find a family that I can call home,” Hayden said.

“He just wants to be part of a family. This is one thing he talks about all the time. So my dream for him is to find a family that would love him unconditionally because he is just a phenomenal young man who could just add to a family and make it so much better,” Hartman said.

You can learn more about adopting at www.foreverfamily.org.