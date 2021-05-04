‘Nice, caring, thoughtful’: Lacie is looking for her Forever Family

Forever Family

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Lacie is looking for her Forever Family.

She loves animals and exploring nature and has a chihuahua mixed with a terrier.

“I am attracted to animals because whenever animals come near me, we bond quickly,” she said. “When I grow up, I want to do something with animals.”

Lacie has two older siblings and two younger siblings who she doesn’t want to lose connection with.

She is looking for a Forever Family who is “loving” and “kind.”

She says her friends describe her as “nice, caring, thoughtful. Always there for them.”

You can learn more about adopting at www.foreverfamily.org.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter