‘Nice, caring, thoughtful’: Lacie is looking for her Forever Family

Lacie is looking for her Forever Family.

She loves animals and exploring nature and has a chihuahua mixed with a terrier.

“I am attracted to animals because whenever animals come near me, we bond quickly,” she said. “When I grow up, I want to do something with animals.”

Lacie has two older siblings and two younger siblings who she doesn’t want to lose connection with.

She is looking for a Forever Family who is “loving” and “kind.”

She says her friends describe her as “nice, caring, thoughtful. Always there for them.”

