NC foster kids were adopted less by the hundreds last year; foster families hope for a turnaround

Kids in foster homes are among those hit the hardest by the pandemic.

As things slowly behind to go back to normal, Seven Homes Foster Care and Adoption Agency tells use why this past year has been such a challenge finding children their forever family.

More and more kids have been coming into the system as children return to classrooms and warning signs are spotted.

Normally, North Carolina has between 2,200 and 2,400 adoptions a year.

Seven Homes says about 1,600 kids were adopted last year in North Carolina.