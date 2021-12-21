‘My dream is to have a mom’; goofy, loyal Ava seeks her Forever Family

(WGHP) — A sweet, smart young lady is seeking a Forever Family.

Ava describes herself as loyal, goofy and truthful. Her advocate adds that she’s smart, too, and almost impossible to not love.

A hard-working young country girl who loves animals and listening to music. She aspires to run her own cleaning business too.

“I would like her to find a family that she loves, and a family that loves her equally and that she wants to be with forever. They would be so lucky to adopt Ava,” Kelly Stroud, child advocate, says.

“My dream is just to have a mom. Like a woman figure, a really down-to-earth person, a very understanding one, and a protective one, and a truthful one. Because I haven’t really had people that did that for me in the past,” Ava says.

You can learn more about adopting by contacting Forever Family in partnership with Seven Homes Family Foster Care.