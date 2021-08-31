Max is trying to fulfill his dream of finding a Forever Family

Max is looking for his Forever Family.

He’s thirteen and likes to play video games, play with action figures and play with Legos.

“He always seems to cheer for the good guy,” said Heather Still, a child advocate. “He is also a big sports fan, in particular football.”

Max likes the Carolina Panthers and Dallas Cowboys.

“One thing about Maxwell, he will tell you that he has high functioning autism, but he has never let it get in his way,” Still said.

“I am special,” Max said.

Still says he does very well in school and has a lot of friends.

Max would like to be a police officer or join the Army when he grows up because he says he wants to save people.

“And his biggest dream, of course, is to have a Forever Family,” Still said.

You can learn more about adopting at www.foreverfamily.org.