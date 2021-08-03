Kind, quiet Maddison is looking for her Forever Family

Maddison is looking for her forever family.

“When I grow up, I have been thinking I kind of want to be a graphic designer or something like that. My favorite subjects are math and science,” Maddison said.

Deborah Sola, Maddison’s foster mom, says she is quieter than her sister, Adriana.

“So you really need to keep a really good eye on her to see how she is feeling. She is kind…quiet, but when she opens up, and she feels happy and safe, she lets her true self come out,” Sola said.

“Maddison would be like my sister no matter what,” Adriana said.

“Forever Family to me…would be it could even be one parent or two parents that really care for us,” Maddison said. “We would like to try to find a family that would keep us in contact with Debbie and our little brother. It is very important to me if we were kept together. Because we really never have been separated…for a long period of time.”

You can learn more about adopting at www.foreverfamily.org.