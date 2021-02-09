Joshua holds hope for a forever family after losing birth parents; ‘You realize how much good time you had with them’

You’re about to meet a young man whose loss in life has not kept him from staying positive.

Joshua has caring foster parents now, but he is looking for a special family that will stay in his life forever.

“A forever home, in my terms, is someone that is going to be in your life forever and keep loving you forever,” he said. “It’s hard, because I never really had a mom. My mom died 15 years ago, and then my dad two years ago, and it just, you look at the memories back, and you realize how much good time you had with them.”