John says he’s looking for ‘a family you can depend on long term’

(WGHP) — “Forever Family means a family you can depend on like long term”; That’s what John said he’s looking for.

John likes playing video games, riding a bike, playing soccer with friends—and he’s smart.

“I love science, mechanical engineering,” John said. “I am on a project I’m trying to work on is a hybrid jet. It’s going to be powered by a nuclear tube so that it can go places.”

He loves to read and cook. Dusty Smith, his child advocate, said he actually made a meal for his foster parents.

“With the right support, getting him an education, who knows where he can end up because he has that kind of potential,” Smith said.

