John is looking for his Forever Family.

He likes to play video games, ride his bike and play sports.

Dusty Smith, a child advocate, says John is smart and likes to spend time at home with family.

“I like science, mechanical engineering. I am on a project and worked on a hybrid jet powered by a nuclear tube to go places. My foster parent…taught me a lot of things in life,” John said.

“With the right support, getting him an education, who knows where he can up on because he has that kind of potential,” Smith said.

You can learn more about adopting at www.foreverfamily.org.