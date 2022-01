(WGHP) — Jayden is looking for his Forever Family.

He is intelligent, artistic and loves animals.

“I like learning…mostly Social Studies,” he said. “I did enjoy learning about Southeast Asia and Europe.”

When asked what he wanted people to know about him, he said “that I am nice, and I am kind.”

“A Forever Family for me would be like just a mom and dad,” Jayden said.

You can learn more about adopting by contacting Forever Family in partnership with Seven Homes Family Foster Care.