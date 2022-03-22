(WGHP) — James is looking for a Forever Family.

“James is 15. He gets along well with a lot of people,” said Tania Willson, a child advocate.

He enjoys fishing, playing basketball and wants to be a firefighter.

“He likes to take things apart, especially mechanical things, and put them back together. He likes to figure out how things work,” Wilson said.

“When I think about Forever Family, I think about a brother and a little sister and a big brother to look up to,” James said.

You can learn more about adopting by contacting Forever Family in partnership with Seven Homes Family Foster Care.