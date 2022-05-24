(WGHP) — Jairus is 16, smart as a whip and has a heart of gold.

“I really think God put us all on Earth for a reason,” he said. “We all are good people. Yeah, I mean, you got to realize God does everything for a reason. So, where I am right now, it happens for a reason.”

Jairus is a hardworking student, and he particularly enjoys science.

“I got environmental science,” he said. “I do conditioning, civics and biology. Biology is my favorite. We are talking about cells and membranes right now, meiosis and mitosis, and all of that stuff.”

Dana, his child advocate, says he’s charming, witty and never meets a stranger. Now, he just needs a family ready to commit to him forever.

“When I think about a Forever family, I think about a nice, humble family,” he said. “Having a roof over my head and not worrying about anything, you know. Nice people.”

You can learn more about adopting by contacting Forever Family in partnership with Seven Homes Family Foster Care.