Jacob is looking for his Forever Family.

Jacob is 11 years old and a "good kid," said his child advocate.

"He is a very social kid, but he is very shy, he has to warm up to you," Tanesha Maddox said.

Jacob gets As and Bs in school and loves math.

"I think that he would be a joy to be in the home, he has a sense of innocence still with him, he has a lot of positive qualities to bring to a family, he would definitely be a great addition," Maddox said.

Jacob would also love to have a dog. But, "if I had one wish, my wish would be a Forever Family."

If you or someone you know is interested in adoption, please contact foreverfamily.org.