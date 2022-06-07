(WGHP) — Isayah is looking for his Forever Family.

He has a passion for geography.

“He knows all 196 countries and their capitals. He knows all their states and capitals. Things like that really fascinate him,” said Duchelot Pierre, a child advocate.

Isayah also loves computers and wants to be involved in game design, science and art when he grows up.

“He can blend in any environment. He likes to have fun. He is very smart,” Pierre said.

You can learn more about adopting by contacting Forever Family in partnership with Seven Homes Family Foster Care.