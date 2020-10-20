‘I want to help people’: Damon is looking for his Forever Family

Damon is looking for his Forever Family.

“I like school. I like playing basketball, playing in the gym. I like music. I dream about getting some drums and drumming the whole world out.”

“Damon is a really neat kid. He’s got a good sense of humor. He is very inquisitive,” said Kim Scruggs, a child advocate.

Scruggs says Damon like to play outside pretending to be a soldier.

“I want to help people save the country,” Damon said. “When I get adopted, I want to have a dad who does construction and who can help me build some stuff. An older brother and an older sister who can help me and teach me things.”

You can learn more about adopting at www.foreverfamily.org.