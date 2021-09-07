‘Her biggest dream is to be in a family’: Faith is looking for her Forever Family

(WGHP) — Faith is looking for her Forever Family.

Faith is 9 years old and in the third grade.

“Faith has a big personality. She is a very sweet and funny child,” said Michelle Moreau, a child advocate.

She likes to play games with her friends.

“My friends would say I am very kind and very generous and very caring for others,” Faith said.

Faith says she wants to visit New York and go to zoos.

“She is an avid reader. She picks up anything. She even picked up a coloring book on our way here just to look through it,” Moreau said.

“I want to be a scientist when I grow up. I can play the piano and xylophone,” Faith said.

“She hopes for a family. Her biggest dream is to be in a family,” Moreau said. “A Forever Family is a place that you can stay there and always be there,” Faith said.

You can learn more about adopting at www.foreverfamily.org.