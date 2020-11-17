‘He will bring a lot of love’: Harold is looking for his Forever Family

Harold is looking for his Forever Family.

He is 11 years old, in the fourth grade and likes math.

“He is a techie, which means he loves his tablet. He can show you anything on it and how to use it,” said Whitney Johnson, a child advocate.

Johnson says Harold is very laid back and even-keeled.

“When I grow up, I want to be a police officer to help people,” Harold said.

“Harold is a big helper,” Johnson said. “He will bring laughter, and he will bring a lot of love.”

Harold said he would like living in a home with “a few kids…a dog and parents.”

He would also like to go on vacations since he likes beaches and going on rides at amusement parks.

You can learn more about adopting at www.foreverfamily.org.