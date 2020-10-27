‘He is a little boy who is very loyal’: Colby is looking for his Forever Family

Colby is looking for his Forever Family.

He is creative, intelligent and works hard at school.

“Colby is very social. He loves to tell you all about his interests such as Greek mythology and hanging out with friends,” said Ashley McKinley with Seven Homes Foster Care Adoption Agency.

“I want to be a DD Specialist. A DD Specialist is someone who works with kids with disabilities and disorders. I think that DD kids are very special,” Colby said.

He also has an interest in interior design and likes decorating his room.

“He is a little boy who is very loyal, so he needs a family that is going to reciprocate that same loyalty,” McKinley said.

“A family that will never give up on me and will work with me through my whole life,” Colby said.

You can learn more about adopting at www.foreverfamily.org.

