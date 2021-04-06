‘He has a big heart’: Austin is looking for his Forever Family

Austin is looking for his Forever Family.

“Austin is 9 years old. He has a big heart, loves to make others laugh and is very polite,” said Haley Jenkins with the Seven Homes Foster Care Adoption Agency.

He loves math, science and football. When he grows up, he wants to be a scientist or meteorologist.

“I would love to see Austin in a family who can advocate for him to communicate well in a loving home,” Jenkins said. “I would love for Austin to find his Forever Family.”

You can learn more about adopting at www.foreverfamily.org.